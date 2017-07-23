× 1 person suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. – One person suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Burlington apartment on Sunday.

The incident was reported at 2551 Forestdale Drive at about 10:45 a.m., according to Burlington Police Battalion Chief Nim Harris.

One person was inside the home at the time. The apartment has since been condemned and the two units above are also unlivable.

A cause of the crash has not been released. There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

Burlington police and emergency responders remained on the scene early Sunday afternoon.