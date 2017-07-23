× 8-year-old dies, sister hospitalized after pulled from NC apartment pool, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday after drowning at an east Charlotte apartment complex pool.

WSOC reported that crews responded at around 6 p.m. to the Vista Villa Apartments in the 6300 block of Montego Drive.

An 11-year-old girl, sister of the 8-year-old, was also pulled out of the pool, and she is in stable condition, police say.

Police said they are investigating the death, but they said at this point, foul play is not suspected. Their names will not be released due to their ages, police said.