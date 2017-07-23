× 18-year-old cheerleader accused of killing, burying newborn baby in backyard

CARLISLE, Ohio – An 18-year-old Ohio cheerleader has been charged with killing and burying her newborn baby.

The Dayton Daily News reported that Brooke Skylar Richardson faces charges of reckless homicide in connection to the incident.

The remains of the infant were found buried in the suspect’s backyard in Carlisle, Ohio last week. The remains were reportedly found after a tip from a doctor’s office.

The coroner has not released an official cause of death, but the charge comes after evidence that the baby was reportedly alive and not a stillborn.

The suspect pleaded not guilty on Friday. She has bonded out of jail and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 1.

“She didn’t drink. She wasn’t a partier or smoker,” said Charles Rittgers, the suspect’s attorney, according to the Dayton Daily News. “By all measures, a very good girl who helped children… She’s by all means a very good person.”