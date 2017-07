× Westbound lanes of part of Interstate 40 Business closed until Monday morning

The westbound lanes of part of Interstate 40 Business closed on Friday night and the closure could impact your weekend commute.

The section is from the I-40 split in Guilford County to the Forsyth County line. Work is expected to be done by 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can take new Interstate 40 West to Highway 66 North and then back to I-40 Business in the meantime.