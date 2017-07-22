Train carrying coal derails in Louisiana, no reports of injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREVEPORT, La. – There are no reports of injuries after a coal train jumped the track in Louisiana, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

The train company said that 30 cars derailed in Vivian around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Some coal ended up spilling near the train tracks, leading to a boil water advisory in the area.

But officials said there is no hazmat situation going on and there were no evacuations.

The derailment closed two major roads in the area.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.