Silver Alert issued for man reported missing out of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Greensboro.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 29-year-old Kenneth Jerome Baptiste, the city of Greensboro said in a press release.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 4300 block of Trinity Avenue in reference to a missing person on Saturday.

Baptiste has been described as a black male standing 5’8” and weighing about 145 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a dragon on his left arm and a tattoo of an eagle globe anchor on his chest and wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.