Noose found hanging in tree on SC councilman’s front yard

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Police in South Carolina are investigating after a noose was found in the front yard of a city councilman.

WCIV reported that police were called to the home of Charleston councilman Mike Seekings on Sunday after he found the noose hanging by a tree in his front yard.

"I really hope we find who did this cause I'd really like to talk to that person and say, inappropriate, why are you doing that? History has left you behind,” Seekings said.

Investigators are working to identify suspects and have spoken with residents in the area about the incident.

The councilman said he still believes Charleston is the perfect place to live and credits the police for their quick response.