× More than 8,000 gallons of sewage spills in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – More than 8,000 gallons of sewage spilled at the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Winston-Salem on Friday.

About 8,500 gallons spilled at about 5 p.m. with a spill volume reaching surface waters of 7,000 gallons, the city said in a press release.

The sewage was discharged into South Fork Creek and caused by a pump failure. A second pump was started manually to stop the spill.