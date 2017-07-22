× More than 1,770 without power in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Some trees are down more than 1,700 people are without power after storms in Surry County on Saturday.

About 1,770 people were without power on Saturday evening, according to the Duke Energy website.

The outages started being reported shortly after 4 p.m. The damage is being assessed and an estimated restoration time has not been provided.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the outages are largely around Mount Airy. The outages loosely follow along US-52 from north Winston-Salem to Mount Airy, according to Duke Energy.