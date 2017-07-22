× Man, woman arrested after woman’s 2-month-old NC baby dies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police arrested Amber Scarborough, 17, and Houston McCarn, 19, in connection with 2016 death of Scarborough’s 2-month-old son, Kingston Aistrop.

WSOC reported that police responded to Scarborough and McCarn’s home on July 30, 2016, and found the child was not breathing.

After further investigation, officials determined that the baby had suffered from recent trauma to his body.

After a full autopsy report was released on Friday, police obtained arrest warrants for Scarborough and McCarn.

Scarborough was arrested Friday night. Police arrested McCarn around noon Saturday.