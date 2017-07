Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Millions of people are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease every year in the U.S. William Glass’ mother is one of them.

And Glass has now made it his goal to raise awareness about the disease. That’s why he’s walking from Georgia to Washington, D.C., so he can talk to lawmakers.

Today, his journey brought him through the Piedmont. FOX8 caught up with him in Lexington.