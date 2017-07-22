Man tries to rob Starbucks, customer fights back and knocks the suspect to the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, Calif. – A man tried to rob a Starbucks in California, but a customer fought back, knocking the suspect to the ground.

KFSN reported that newly released surveillance footage shows the moment the customer takes on the armed robber.

Authorities said the suspect, Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and toy gun on Wednesday evening and demanded money from a barista.

That's when Cragg Jerri saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair and hit Flores in the back.

The two began fighting, and at one point, Jerri was stabbed in the neck.

Police said he is expected to be okay and have called him a hero.

"It's not something we recommend,” said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. “In this case it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But nonetheless he's a hero there's no question."

During the fight, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stabbed Flores several times before he ran off.

Officers later found Flores near a canal where he admitted to the crime.

Flores was taken to the hospital in critical condition.