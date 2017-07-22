× John Heard, actor who played the father in ‘Home Alone,’ dies at 72

John Heard, the actor best known for playing the father in “Home Alone,” has died, according to TMZ. He was 72.

Heard was found dead in a hotel by the maid service, according to his family. Police were called on a report of a medical emergency and Heard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heard’s most iconic role was as Peter McCallister, the father in the “Home Alone” movies.

Heard also had roles in “Big,” “Beaches,” “Sharknado,” “Gladiator” and “Pelican Brief” and also TV roles on “Miami Vice” and “The Sopranos.”