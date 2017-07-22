Inmates feel the heat in St. Louis as hundreds are being held without access to air conditioning in triple-digit temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- Inmates are feeling the heat in the City of St. Louis as hundreds are being held without access to air conditioning, according to KTVI.

With temperatures in the triple-digits, police and protesters clashed on Friday night.

Some were carried away and people started to put water in their eyes. That's when police pushed protesters back even further.

Protesters chanted "shut it down." They wanted the Medium Security Institution closed after reports of some inmates living in mold, without air conditioners, and a rodent problem.