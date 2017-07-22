× Crews searching for missing person at Belews Lake

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Crews are on the scene of a missing person search at Belews Lake on Saturday.

Rockingham County crews are searching the area near Humphrey’s Marina at 435 Humphreys Ridge Drive.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has confirmed that the incident is being treated as a missing person search.

The incident was reported after somebody saw an empty boat, according to N.C. Wildlife.

No other details were immediately available.