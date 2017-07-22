Crews battle massive fire at old North Carolina mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. – Crews are battling a massive fire that broke out Friday night at an old North Carolina mill.

WSOC reported that multiple departments responded to the scene at the old Shuford Mills building in Granite Falls on Friday night.

The mill, which was more than 100 years old, had been converted into a storage building.

Homes were evacuated near the fire because of the intense heat. Shelters are being set up in town. The evacuation was later lifted.

The fire was still burning Friday night. No injuries had been reported at 10 p.m. and no nearby structures were threatened.