Arnold Schwarzenegger says lawmakers must work together

Arnold Schwarzenegger says that lawmakers must work together, according to CNN.

"You have to be able to go and cross the aisle and work together with other people in order to get some things done for this country. Because the way it has been, for the last eight year, everyone is stuck. And nothing is getting done. I mean, we cannot continue this way. It doesn't matter if it's a Democratic president or Republic president. This is not just Trump. I mean, Obama had a very difficult time getting anything done. So, I mean, it has to stop. That's why redistricting reform is so important."