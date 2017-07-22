× 2 men accused of robbing Winston-Salem business at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a Winston-Salem business at gunpoint.

Officers responded to The Hook Social Fish Arcade at 4306 Kernersville Road shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.

The suspects are accused of entering the business with handguns and demanding that everyone get on the ground.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business and ran off, according to a police press release.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.