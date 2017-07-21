What Piedmont Triad produce can and can’t take the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, N.C. -- With a high of 95 degrees on Friday and a couple of hot days ahead, we decided to check in with local farmers on how the weather is impacting their crops.

FOX8 spoke with multiple people at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax this morning.

Russell Lyda was selling things like apples and peaches from his orchard in Hendersonville.

“The heat is making crops mature faster,” Lyda said. “All the fruit ripens faster and get softer, loses its quality.”

Shields Farm in Winston-Salem was selling corn. They say the lack of rain is forcing them to use more water, because the plants could dry out. They also say that the corn already picked could turn hard if left out in the heat.

It’s not just produce taking a hit.

“It definitely reduces the amount of eggs we get per day,” said Katie Mathison, with Hope Hunter Farms. “When [the chickens] get really overheated they will stop laying.”

One group of farmers that are not sweating it are those who grow watermelons.

“If rains in the next week I'll be all right,” said Cecil Blake, with Jackson Creek Farm.

Blake says watermelons can take the heat and don’t need a lot of water.

