× US to reportedly ban citizens from traveling to North Korea

Two travel companies announced Friday that the United States will introduce a ban on citizens traveling to North Korea, BBC News reports.

Young Pioneer Tours and Koryo Tours say the ban will be announced on July 27 and will go into effect 30 days later.

#BREAKING We have just been informed that US authorities will no longer allow US citizens to travel to the DPRK 30 days after July 27th — Young Pioneer Tours (@YPioneerTours) July 21, 2017

Young Pioneer Tours released a statement on the ban:

“We have just been informed that the US government will no longer be allowing US citizens to travel to the DPRK (North Korea). “It is expected that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27th. After the 30 day grace period any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government.”

The move comes a month after Otto Warmbier, the American college student who was arrested and spent nearly 17 months in North Korea, died of severe brain damage with his family in Ohio.

U.S. officials have yet to confirm the ban.