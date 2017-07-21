Two months later, still no arrest in Greensboro medical center burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Police are asking for information to make an arrest of a man who stole nearly $20,000 in electronics from medical centers and offices.

The first offense dates back to May 16th. Eleven surgical, dentistry and/or doctor’s offices have been victimized.

Detective J.D. Tanner said the suspect is seen on surveillance video breaking into the buildings between the morning hours of 1 and 5 a.m.

“He gained entry through the rear door, side door just by forcing it open, whether he kicked it open or just jiggled the door handle and pulled it hard enough,” Tanner explained. “His main objective is to go in, taking electronic devices, whether it is laptops, televisions or iPads.”

Tanner said that none of the items have shown up in their pawn shop tracker, so the suspect could be selling them on the street or keeping them for himself.

All the computers stolen from the medical offices are encrypted. Patients should not be worried about having their personal information or records compromised.

Since the burglaries, the electronics have been replaced and new locks and security systems have been added.

“We have had off-duty officer at a couple of the facilities,” Tanner said. “We have a community resource team that spend the late-night hours, special assignments setting up at these various locations.”

Detective Tanner said that in a portion of the surveillance video, a tan or off-white Chevy Malibu is seen with tinted windows.

Anyone that has information about the crimes or the suspect should call Greensboro Police’s Crime stoppers at (336) 373-1000.