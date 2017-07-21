× Suspect arrested in fire, break-in at Winston-Salem Rescue Mission

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, stealing items and then intentionally setting fire inside the business.

Ronald Anthony Houser, 44, of Winston-Salem, faces charges of felony burning of a public building, two counts of felony burning of personal property, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny by an employee and safecracking.

The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission thrift store at 704 Oak St. was set on fire early Thursday morning, police said in a press release.

The suspect was jailed in Forsyth County under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for August 10.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800; en Español: (336) 728-3904.