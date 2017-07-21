× Silver Alert canceled for missing Eden man

EDEN, N.C. — At the request of the Eden Police Department, the Silver Alert for a missing Eden man has been canceled, according to a press release.

Phillip Ray Wood Jr., 55, was last seen in the afternoon hours of July 15 leaving his home on Merriman Street in a silver 2015 Nissan Morano.

Wood was on his way to a job site in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Wood never showed up at the job site and has had no contact with family or friends.

There’s no word on why the Silver Alert was canceled.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755.