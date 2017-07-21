× Scotty McCreery cited for having loaded gun in backpack at passenger checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. – “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery has been cited after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at an airport passenger checkpoint.

The News & Observer reported that the 23-year-old Garner, N.C. native told police that he had just been at a firing range and forgot to remove his weapon.

It happened last week at Raleigh-Durham International Airport when a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun was found in the “Idol” season 10 winner’s backpack.

Authorities reportedly found five 9 mm rounds in the handgun’s magazine and two boxes of ammo with 63 bullets in the backpack.

McCreery has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but was cited for a misdemeanor violation.

McCreey was robbed at gunpoint in 2014 at an apartment near North Carolina State University. The suspect was sentenced to 17 years in prison.