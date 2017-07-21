New Randolph County 911 center set to open soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- In less than a month, the Randolph County Emergency staff will be in a much different facility than their current space.

“There’s a lot going on in here. It’s hard to think about all of the different things in here,” mentioned Major Keena Heaton, 911 Communications Supervisor. “You can fit seven, but it gets really tight at seven and it gets really loud. So we usually work six,” he continued.

In the next couple of weeks, a lot of the staff will transition to a more than 2,000 square-foot facility.

Triple the amount of space than the current facility.

“To be able to fit more telecommunicators in this center. The building came at a perfect time for us,” Heaton said.

It took $8 million from the county and about a year and to half to build the new emergency services facility.

“All of our administration team will be together now instead of spread throughout the county in buildings,” said Heaton.

It will hold the soon to be 911 center, which has a lot of new capabilities.

“The center a CAD system here, so that helps us dispatch calls and keep track of units and where they are at. The phone system is very new for us and it has mapping capabilities. It can plot for cell phones, which is great for locating people calling for help,” Heaton explained.

With the additional space, more staff has been hired to work in the new center.

Emergency services administration has already moved over to the new building. The Asheboro ambulances will also move in the next two to three weeks and begin operating from the new building.

“A larger center with more people will allow us to answer the phone faster and dispatch faster,” Heaton said.