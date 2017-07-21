NC boy solves message-in-a-bottle mystery, finds girl who wrote letter

CARY, N.C. — The 10-year-old North Carolina boy who found a message in a bottle during a recent trip to Atlantic Beach has found the girl who wrote it.

Wyatt Young was with his family when he found the bottle, which washed up on shore.

The note inside read, “Hi, I’m Madelyn, I’m sending this letter from the coast of North Carolina, USA. I would be very happy to hear back from you. Please call or text (number) if you receive this.”

Wyatt called the number and his mom, Jenny, said they reached a man who said he’s had the number for five years and didn’t know a Madelyn.

On Thursday, Jenny told WTVD that they tracked down the girl who threw it in the ocean.

It turns out, the mysterious Madelyn is a 13-year-old girl who lives just a few miles from the Young family.

The girl put a phone number in the letter, but she got the number wrong. Once the Young family managed to decipher the number, they called her.

Madelyn said she threw the bottle into the ocean a few miles away from where Wyatt found it.

The 13-year-old and her mom are going back to the beach on Friday to toss more bottles into the ocean.