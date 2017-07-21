Mother accused of leaving baby, toddler in car in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman is accused of leaving her two children in a car in downtown Greensboro Friday morning.

Greensboro police were called around 8:20 a.m. after someone flagged down a sheriff's deputy after seeing two children unattended in a car across the street from the Guilford County Courthouse.

The woman told police she went inside the Rhino Times to pay a bill and was only gone for five minutes. She said she wasn't sure if the car was running at the time.

Officers are not sure if the doors were locked but say the windows were cracked.

The mother could face child endangerment charges.

Additional details are unknown.