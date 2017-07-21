High Point man dies in single-vehicle crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 60-year-old High Point man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday, according to a press release.
At about 2 p.m., officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Virginia Place. Upon arrival, they found Timothy A. Manuel suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators determined that the crash happened as Manuel attempted to move from the inside lane to the middle lane and loss control of the vehicle leaving the roadway to the right and struck the curb. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
This was the seventh traffic fatality in High Point in 2017.