Greensboro officer dragged by driver during traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An off-duty Greensboro police officer was injured overnight after being dragged by a driver during a traffic stop.

At about 12:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of East Washington Street and Logan Street, according to Susan Danielson with the Greensboro Police Department. As the officer was speaking to him, the driver drove away.

Prior to the suspect leaving, he reached into the driver compartment and was eventually dragged a short distance.

The officer injured his right ankle and shoulder, Danielson said.

A short time later, the suspect was found in the 2000 block of McConnell Road. Marcus Chambers refused officers’ commands to surrender and was forcibly arrested.