× Girl says mother told her she was going ‘to see Jesus’ before stabbing her, killing family

GWINNETT, Ga. — A Georgia woman accused of fatally stabbing four of her children and their father allegedly told her 9-year-old daughter that she was “going to the sky to see Jesus.”

Isabel Martinez, 33, is accused of the July 6 murders, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The victims were identified as Isabela Martinez, 10, Alex Romero, 2, Dacota Romero, 7, Dillan Romero, 4, and Martin Romero, 33.

According to a report by the state Division of Family and Children Services, Diana Romero, who was the lone survivor of the attack, told a caseworker that she saw her mother take a knife out of the kitchen and begin cutting her siblings.

Before cutting Diana, she apparently asked the little girl to forgive her and said she was “going to the sky to see Jesus,” PEOPLE reports.

In the report, Martinez also says she is innocent and the killings were performed by a “family friend.”

Martinez is charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six charges of aggravated assault.