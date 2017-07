Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas -- Dramatic video shows the Coast Guard coming to the aid of a man in distress.

The Coast Guard medevaced a 44-year-old man Tuesday afternoon from a fishing boat 80 miles southeast of Galveston.

The man was taken to an awaiting ambulance at Scholes International Airport in Galveston and was reported to be in stable condition.

There is no word on what prompted the need for the man to be medevaced.