× Body of missing swimmer found off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The body of a missing swimmer has been found off the North Carolina coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 2 p.m. Thursday that a 30-year-old man was seen by his wife and friend going underwater and not resurfacing, according to WTKR. The man’s body was found near the search area at 12:55 a.m. Friday.

The swimmer was identified as Thaddeus Aaron Davis from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Davis’ death has been ruled an accidental drowning.