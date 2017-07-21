Barbecue cooking tradition continues in Lexington despite the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- It's probably the hottest place in town, literally.

"After a couple of hours you just get use to it," said Charles McCarn who has worked the pits at Lexington BBQ for 28 years. "When I was younger it was easier to put up with but I'm 62 now.

For about 10 hours, McCarn, along with cook Josh Walser, deal with the heat of the smoked pits with lots of water and fans. On Friday, the hottest day of the year so far, it reached 111 degrees in the working area outside the pits.

"Last year it got up to 110 [in here]," Walser said. "Yesterday it got up to 107."

The two say the heat is just part of the price for that hickory and oak wood smoked taste. A process that goes back generations.

"It's a pleasure to come to work," McCarn said. "Even though it is hot."