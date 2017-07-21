Army vet told to take down American flag at Atlanta Braves tailgate

ATLANTA — An Army veteran spoke out after he was told to take down an American flag while he tailgated outside an Atlanta Braves game.

Adam Mourdock told WGCL an attendant in a parking lot outside SunTrust Park told him the large flag on his truck violated policy.

Pretty confused as to why the American flag had to be taken down from my friends' tailgate. @Braves & @SunTrustPark any answers? pic.twitter.com/xrvMnVqtie — Haley Janas (@HaleyJanas) July 18, 2017

Mourdock said he was confused by what the attendant said since he has flown the flag in the past without any issue.

“I’m an Army veteran, I fought for the right for Americans to fly their flags, and for someone to tell you you can’t fly it at a baseball game, that’s not the right place,” he told WGCL.

The Braves later apologized to Mourdock, who is a season ticket holder and goes to many games with his wife and two kids.

The team said it does not have a policy against flags and the attendant was mistaken.