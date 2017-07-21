Appreciating zookeepers at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Jamie Williams prepares breakfast every morning for the lemurs at the North Carolina Zoo and then delivers it to their habitat.

She takes care of the lemurs, lions and chimpanzees.

She says many people think zookeepers just play with animals, but it's so much more than that.

Zookeepers feed the animals, check on their habitats and train them for vet procedures.

Like all zookeepers at the zoo, Jamie says safety is the most important part of the job -- especially when working with animals like lions.

It all adds up to a tough days work, but Jamie says it is worth it.

"That's why all the keepers are here because we want to preserve these guys and make sure conservation for their counterparts in the wild," she says.