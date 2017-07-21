Another World War II-era ordnance found off NC coast

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. — For the second time in a week, an unexploded World War II-era ordnance was found on Hatteras Island.

The ordnance was found Tuesday at the southern end of the island, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded and “used controlled detonation to render it safe.”

“The disposal of two unexploded ordnances in the last six days serves as a reminder of the part the Outer Banks played during World War II,” said Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac. “I greatly appreciate the support the U.S. Navy has provided.”

Only July 14, Shelly Island, a new island that formed off the coast of Cape Point last month, was evacuated after an “unidentified military device” was discovered.

Hatteras Island Rescue units were called to the island after the long, tubular object was discovered.

The military bomb disposal team checked out the object, which is heavily encrusted with marine growth and had clearly been in the water for some time. The team determined the object was a World War II-era training ordnance. The object is being taken to Virginia for further examination.

The island was evacuated and a one-mile radius was established until the all clear was given.