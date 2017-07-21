× 15-year-old charged in NC shooting death of college baseball player

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in the shooting and killing of a beloved college baseball player on Father’s Day in Charlotte, police said.

WSOC reported that the male juvenile is charged with murder in Zachary Finch’s shooting death. Authorities said information gathered during the investigation led them to the teenager and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

The juvenile’s name will not be released due to the boy’s age. Police also said they were looking for two other suspects connected to the crime but did not elaborate.

Zack Finch, 21, was a student and baseball player at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He listed his hometown as Mint Hill. His family is from Florida, but moved to Mint Hill two years ago.

Investigators said Finch was shot and killed while trying to buy a cellphone using a buying and selling app called Letgo.