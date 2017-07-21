10,000 Scoops Challenge to be held in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a summer food staple for anyone. Especially when its hot outside!

We're talking about a nice, cold scoop of your favorite ice cream.

Well how about getting a scoop all for a good cause?

Denali Moose Tracks Ice Cream is coming to Greensboro in hopes of serving up 10,000 scoops of moose track ice cream all for the Salvation Army.

Spencer Loman, with the Salvation Army of Greensboro, stopped by FOX8 to tell us more about the event.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge will happen Monday at LeBauer Park in Greensboro from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.