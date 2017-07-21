1,000 gallons of spilled milk temporarily closes road in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- "It's no use crying over spilled milk."

Crews spent most of Thursday night cleaning up around 1,000 gallons of spilled milk at Hunter Farms on North Main Street in High Point, according to High Point Police Assistant Chief Mike Levins. The milk spilled from a processing line.

The call came in around 9 p.m. and police had to shut the road down to clean up the butter milk water solution. The road has since reopened.

Since the spill had no environmental impact, Hazmat crews weren't needed. Clean up crews worked to dilute the solution so it would get through storm drains.

Six fire crews and a Hazmat crew were called as a precaution.