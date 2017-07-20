Winston-Salem man indicted in hammer attack on 9-year-old son
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Forsyth County grand jury indicted a Winston-Salem man Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault after he was accused of hitting his son last year in the head several times with a hammer.
Ramel Shabal Daye, 34, of East Fourth Street, is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tremel Daye, 10, was the victim of the attack in October 2016, authorities say. Tremel was 9 when he was injured. He received treatment for his severe head wounds at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
It was unclear Tuesday night whether the boy remains at the hospital.
