Triad BMX riders ready for World Championships in South Carolina

We have a couple of great BMX tracks here in the Piedmont Triad.

This sport is getting so big, especially after it became an Olympic sport in 2008.

The BMX World Championships are coming to Rock Hill, South Carolina, and a number of local riders will be there including 12-year-old Winston-Salem native Wesley Haggstrom.

"I was pretty excited," Wesley said. "I was like, yes, this is the biggest event I'll ever be in unless I go to the Olympics or something."

This sport is enjoyed by young and old, male and female.

Courtney Widmer says, "Being able to be part of Team USA and show that I'm being able to do something and be a girl in a guy sport, to show I can do something at worlds."

The competition begins July 25 at the state of the art track in Rock Hill.