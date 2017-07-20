× Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man from Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information about Policelli’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.