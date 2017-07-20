Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man from Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Anthony Policelli was last seen at 2699 Sheildale Drive in Winston Salem. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Policelli is white, 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 165 pounds.
He is bald with green eyes and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with shorts and sneakers.
Anyone with information about Policelli’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
36.099860 -80.244216