× Police searching for Thomasville man charged in connection with a crash into elderly woman’s home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police are searching for Thomasville man charged in connection with a pursuit that ended up with a car crashing through an elderly woman’s home.

On Wednesday, Thomasville Police obtained warrants for Adrian Sanchez Jackson in connection to the pursuit and crash that happened on July 14.

Jackson, 28, of 605-A Culbreth Avenue in Thomasville has been charged with felony speed to elude, felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, speeding, careless and reckless driving, stop sign violation, and driving while license revoked. A charge of driving while impaired is pending the results of a blood test.

Jackson was the driver of the 2015 Nissan that eluded police and subsequently crashed into the residence of 207 Tremont Street where the resident, Clarice Welborn, was sleeping. Jackson was treated and released at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

There were two other occupants in the car at the time of the pursuit and crash. They will not be facing charges. Both were treated and released from Thomasville Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adrian Sanchez Jackson is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-7755 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 476-8477.