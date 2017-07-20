× Police investigating double homicide after finding human remains behind Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a double homicide after finding decomposed human remains behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex earlier this week.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment at 100 Stagecoach Road after family reported not hearing from a 40-year-old woman. When family members got to the home, they noticed a window had been broken.

Upon arrival, officers found heavily decomposed human remains in the woodline behind the apartment.

On Thursday, authorities said the remains found are that of two individuals. They are investigating the incident as homicide.

The preliminary investigation indicates this incident is not a random act, according to a news release. A person of interest to the investigation has been identified and detectives are actively seeking the individual’s whereabouts. However, there are currently no criminal charges pending at this time.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is in the early stages. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español: (336) 728-3904.