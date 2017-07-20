× Meghan McCain posts beautiful note about her father’s fight with brain cancer

Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, posted a beautiful statement about her father Wednesday evening after he was diagnosed with a type of brain tumor.

McCain’s statement was posted on Twitter and has more than 102,000 likes and 25,000 shares.

The statement read:

“The news of father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family. My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister, and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next. It is an experience familiar to us, given my father’s previous battle with cancer — and it is familiar to the countless American families whose loved ones are also stricken with the tragedy of disease and the inevitability of age. If we could ask anything of anyone now, it would be the prayers of those of you who understand this all too well. We would be so grateful for them.

It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.

My love for my father is boundless, and like any daughter, I cannot and do wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away. Yet even in this moment, my fears for him are overwhelmed by one thing above all: gratitude for our years together, and the years still to come. He is a warrior at dusk, one of the greatest Americans of our age, and the worthy heir to his father’s and grandfather’s name. But to me, he is something more. He is my strength, my example, my refuge, my confidante, my teacher, my rock, my hero — my dad.”

The 80-year-old senator underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of glioblastoma associated with the blood clot.

Glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive tumor that forms in the tissue of the brain and spinal cord, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.

A statement from McCain’s office says he is recovering “amazingly well.”

Several big-name politicians took to social media on Wednesday to offer support to McCain and his family.

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug — President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. pic.twitter.com/Ld2lQH1mMn — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 20, 2017

McCain is a fighter and will continue to fight as he faces brain cancer. You have the thoughts and prayers of NC with you, Senator. pic.twitter.com/2SLYf4q1qL — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017