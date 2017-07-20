× McLeansville man charged in gas station shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old McLeansville man is accused of shooting another man at a gas station in Greensboro, according to a press release.

Police went to the Exxon Gas Station, located at 801 E. Market St., on July 9 in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Nicholas Darron McGhee suffering from two gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

He was treated by several on-lookers and police until emergency crews arrived. McGhee was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Parris Marquise Stewart was arrested at a relative’s home in connection with the shooting.

Stewart is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail under a $150,000 bond.