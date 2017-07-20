× Man’s death after crash in Winston-Salem because of medical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man who died after a crash in Winston-Salem on Wednesday died from a preexisting medical condition and not injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers came to a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street near Avondale Street.

An investigation revealed that a 2008 Toyota minivan, operated by 73-year-old Frank Sheldon Adler, of Winston-Salem, drifted across the center line on South Main Street and into the path of a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car, according to a news release.

The two vehicles collided head-on, the release said.

Adler was taken to a local hospital where he died soon after.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Because Adler died as a result of a medical condition, the incident will not be classified as a motor vehicle fatality, Winston-Salem police said.