× Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide by hanging

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. He was 41.

Bennington hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. His body was found just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Bennington was married with six children from two separate marriages, according to TMZ.

The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years and had said in the past he had considered committing suicide.

The band has had a string of hits over the years, including “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.”

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017