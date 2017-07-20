Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide by hanging
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. He was 41.
Bennington hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. His body was found just before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Bennington was married with six children from two separate marriages, according to TMZ.
The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years and had said in the past he had considered committing suicide.
The band has had a string of hits over the years, including “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.”
33.800571 -118.390074