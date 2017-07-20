× Inmate who escaped from Randolph Correctional Center captured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who escaped from Randolph Correctional Center Wednesday night was arrested in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Henderson, 28, was apprehended at about 2 p.m. Thursday on Friendly Avenue near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

At the time of his escape, Henderson was serving a five-month sentence for selling drugs and was expected to be released in September from the minimum-security prison.

On Thursday morning, Guilford County sheriff’s deputies made contact with Henderson’s girlfriend, who said she was unaware he was an escapee. She said Henderson and their 2-year-old child were at a residence on Bridgepoint Road in Guilford County.

Deputies went to the residence and found the 2-year-old child had been left alone in the residence and was unharmed.

After Henderson was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon, he was turned over to the Department of Corrections.