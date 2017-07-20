Inmate escapes from Randolph Correctional Center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from the Randolph Correctional Center in Asheboro, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety press release.
Jonathan Henderson, 28, is serving a five-month sentence for selling drugs and was expected to be released in September from the minimum-security prison.
Authorities did not say how he escaped.
Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Randolph Correctional Center at (336) 625-2578.
35.707915 -79.813645